Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay tried to talk about his latest round of golf, but Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey were having none of it.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesman sings the praises of the primary sector, particularly the kiwifruit industry, plus we address the elephant in the room - the National Party leadership.

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who comments on the jobs of the future, a tidal wave of taxation coming our way and whether mortgage interest rates could go even lower.

Sarah von Dadelszen:

Is a high-profile agribusiness woman and Hawkes Bay farmer who talks about the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, how to have a Covid Drought Shout and a lack of water for duck shooting.

Jim Hopkins:

We ask a well-known rural raconteur how he sees the current economic downturn playing out for our nation?