Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Regional Economic Minister Shane Jones about carbon foresters planting pines that won't be harvested.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on the Budget, the woke reaction to 'Rookes-gate' and the passing of his mountain-biking buddy and former Kiwis legend Tony Coll.

Shane Jones:

We challenge the Prince of the Provinces on the wrongs of carbon foresters planting pines that will never be harvested on good pastoral country. Plus he takes pleasure in taking a poke at the National Party, Federated Farmers and Eugenie Sage.

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock looks at the challenges facing his industry under the double-whammy of drought and Covid.

Tim Myers:

We ask the chief executive of Norwood what's in the Budget for the Primary Sector? And we count the sleeps until rugby returns!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders yesterday's Budget, the performance of Simon Bridges and the re emergence of Don Brash.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather with some bad news for farmers and ducks!