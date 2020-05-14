Netball, football and other codes of sports are set to return across the region allowing hundreds of players to begin training for the return of the different leagues.

Two of the major codes working to resume their leagues are netball and football, whose seasons were put on hold either in the opening round or before they were able to begin.

A 10-week ANZ Premiership season is set to resume on June 19 and will be played at one location, Auckland Netball Centre, in order to meet the Ministry of Health guidelines providing a consistent and controlled venue.

The priority for teams is to set up safe and compliant training environments. When this is achieved and players and staff have been appropriately inducted, teams will be able to recommence training under level 2.

The revised competition schedule will be announced over the coming weeks.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the team had been working hard to ensure it could get New Zealand's elite domestic netball competition up and running in a safe way.

"We are really excited to be so close to getting the ANZ Premiership back on court and live on Sky Sport," Wylie said.

"We are mindful of playing our role in helping to contribute to New Zealand's economy in this environment and a start date for this competition means another part of the economy up and running with more people returning to work."

Wyllie said it had taken plenty of creative thinking in planning a return to play with a key focus on the welfare of athletes and officials.

"I know there is a lot of interest in seeing our teams back in action but we also need to make sure that we have a robust set of guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone."

Games for the 10-week league will be televised live on Sky Sport but will have no crowds to ensure that numbers for a gathering at an indoor venue remain under 100.

Strict distancing rules will be applied off the court and Netball NZ has been working through contact-tracing mechanisms.

In the football leagues, despite the Chatham and Kate Sheppard Cups being cancelled, work is under way to get the various leagues across the country started in June.

Waikato clubs such as Hamilton Wanderers, Melville United and Claudelands Rovers are all raring to go for the start of their campaigns in the Lotto NRFL Northern League.

The league was put on hold two weeks before it was set to begin in March.

New Zealand Football provided a level 2 update to the clubs across the country with rules around contract tracing, limits around the size of gatherings, cleaning and hygiene and physical distancing.