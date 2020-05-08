Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Norwood chief executive Tim Myers to discuss how Covid-19 has affected tractor sales.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We take a trip down memory lane to this day in 1945, Victory in Europe Day, when the Deputy Prime Minister was mere four week old baby. With the UK now in lockdown for at least three more weeks, we ask Winston if he's going to into bat "hard and earl"' at Monday's Cabinet meeting to get us to Level 2. Plus we look at the prospect of farmers voting strategically for NZ First to keep the Greens out of government.

Ian Proudfoot:

The National Industry Leader, Agri-Food, for KPMG New Zealand comments on some of the key findings in his just-released report "The 'now normal' future - Food and fibre in a world emerging from Covid-19".

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and brand ambassador as we discuss plummeting tractor sales and rugby being back on the menu.

Jeremy Rookes:

Is a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer who's, quite justifiably, apoplectic about pine forests being planted (that will never be harvested) on good pastural East Coast land.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service weather forecaster lets us know what's in store for the weekend.

