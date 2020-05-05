Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum celebrated NZ Music Month by playing the Rodger Fox Big Band's version of Supergroove's "You Gotta Know".

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who comments on the prospects of a trans-Tasman bubble, the economic fallout from the Covid lockdown, and his proposed Household Management Plan.

Geoff Bone:

It's with great sadness that the Event Director of NZ Agricultural Show, on behalf of the Canterbury A&P Association, announces that the most iconic show in the country will not go ahead in 2020.

Caitlin Furlong:

Is a rural and news reporter for ABC Radio based in Tamworth - the new home for the Warriors!

John McOviney:

Is a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of Steelfort who has some forthright views on manufacturing in New Zealand and why the RMA is a roadblock.

Chelsea Millar and Megan Hands:

Today's panel features two high-profile rural influencers. We ask how they're surviving lockdown and talk about the role of social media is playing.

