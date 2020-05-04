Today on The Country, the question on everyone's lips is if the drought has finally broken for many parts of rural New Zealand?

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert whether the drought's over?



Hunter McGregor:

Advertisement

Is a Kiwi entrepreneur based in Shanghai selling venison to Chinese restaurants and hotels. We ask how the Chinese economy is recovering and if "wet markets" are still a thing?

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky and our topic, amongst other things, is whether urban folk should have a Household Management Plan?



Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent comments on the Covid-19 toll, life on the farm, Boris's baby, Captain Tom and the Greatest On-line Ag Show.

Martin Devlin:

We lighten up your Monday with a bit sport as the Warriors head to Oz but will the EPL head to Perth?