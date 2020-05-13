Nationally, rubbish fires have more than doubled during the lockdown period compared to previous years.

However, Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade deputy chief fire officer Kevan Old says Stratford is not following the national trend.

"There has been nothing out of the normal."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says between March 23 and April 22, fire brigades responded to 750 preventable rubbish fires - more than double the number for the same period last year.

Advertisement

Over the five-week lockdown period, the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade attended 11 call-outs ranging from medicals, motor vehicle accidents and assisting other brigades.

"We've only attended a couple of rubbish fires. We expected there to be more call-outs but there hasn't been. Stratford's doing really well."

Kevan says it is great Stratford hasn't had an increase in rubbish fires.

"The people of the Stratford community have a good understanding of when they should and shouldn't light fires."

He says the Brigade has systems in place to keep people safe.

"We put lots of thought into how we would operate during lockdown. We have a duty roster in place. We need eight people for the two engines. Each time they go out we know who is going."

He says the Brigade members have done an excellent job.

"During level four we had to take extra precautions and we continue to take those precautions. It hasn't been easy and the members have done an awesome job."

Advertisement

Kevan says as it is coming up to winter time, people should make sure their chimneys are clean and electric blankets are in good condition and turned off after use.

"Also, make sure to check smoke alarms."