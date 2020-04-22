The Government has announced game bird season will commence at alert level 2, with the season also running longer in some regions.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage thanked Fish & Game NZ for "constructive engagement with these decisions".

"I know this is disappointing but for many duck hunters the social interaction around hunting is an important part of the activity, especially at opening weekend. The risks associated with groups of people coming together is too high" Sage said.

The game bird season will open on the second Saturday following the introduction of alert level 2, except if that date falls on May 30.

Advertisement

The season will not open at Queen's Birthday weekend specifically to avoid Moving Day on the June 1 when large numbers of farmers move to new farms, said Fish & Game New Zealand in a statement.

Based on current Government projections, there was likely to be an opening day mid-May or early June.

An example of how this would work is:

Level 2 introduced between May 11 & 15 - Opening Day May 23

Level 2 introduced between May 16 & 29 - Opening Day June 6

Fish & Game New Zealand said it had been working with the government to ensure the best possible options for the 2020 game bird season and that it had been a complex task to ensure the fight against Covid-19 continues, while still providing the best experience for game bird hunters.

"Game bird hunting is a national tradition and an important population management tool. It is great we can confirm a season will take place," said Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor.

The move will allow a fair and equitable game bird season for everyone. The new date also allowed hunters and retailers some time at alert level 2 to get a licence and get themselves set up for the new season start date.

Advertisement

All hunters will have to comply with the restrictions of alert level 2 while hunting and travelling to their hunting spots including:

• Hunting with your bubble if possible

• Keeping it local, no non-regional hunting

• Keep your social distancing if hunting outside your bubble

• No overnight trips

• Travel in your own vehicles

• Limit your exposure to people outside your bubble

All hunters would start hunting on the same day and it would be illegal for any game bird hunting to take place before this, as it was a legal change to the season dates.

This applied to people hunting on private land, their own land and in publicly accessible areas.

Fish & Game New Zealand said it would be undertaking compliance work throughout the game bird season and prior to the season to make sure that the new season dates are being adhered to.