Firefighters are pleading with Whanganui residents to hold fire on burning rubbish in their backyard.

Whanganui Fire and Emergency has had an increased number of callouts to backyard rubbish fires since the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown began.

"We are getting a similar number of smoke-nuisance calls to what we get over the traditional holiday breaks," assistant area commander Shane Dudley said.

"Under alert level 4 people have more time at home to tackle jobs around the house and garden which, combined with a temporary reduction of recycling and green waste disposal services, is leading them to burn rubbish and garden waste in their backyards.

"We have to investigate every report of smoke, and attending nuisance backyard fires puts fire crews at unnecessary risk during the time when they are required to limit contact with the public during Covid-19 alert level 4.

"Please rethink plans to burn green waste and rubbish in your backyard – save it until you can dispose of it through your usual recycling and green waste services."

Dudley said Fire and Emergency is well-prepared and ready to respond to emergencies as usual during lockdown.

"You can help us by doing your bit to minimise the risk of fire and the number of avoidable callouts for our fire crews."