Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay got an update from those in the know in the primary sector.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and NZ First leader is in vintage form as he deflects an upcoming birthday, calling the media ageist and comparing himself instead to a Messiah. Plus we question why Cabinet Ministers are not in Wellington and why we are not quarantining everyone at our border.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Managing Director of Co-op Affairs reviews a great Global Dairy Trade auction overnight, as dairy commodity prices defied gravity to increase by 1.2 per cent (WMP +2.1 per cent, Butter +4.5 per cent, SMP -0.8 per cent).

Andy Borland:

We welcome the new chairman of Rabobank on to The Country , discuss his extensive background in rural banking and look at his current role as chief executive of apple giant Scales Corp.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager looks at some of the challenges facing the red meat industry in terms of operating under lockdown, drought, killing space constraints and falling commodity prices.

Alan Pollard:

The chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears talks about this season's harvest and how the industry is faring under lockdown.

