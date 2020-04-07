Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay reminisces back to the epic 1996 All Blacks v Wallabies test match at Athletic Park.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

Does the Minister of Agriculture attempt to defend the indefensible? Plus he answers some of our listener's lockdown queries.

Mike McIntyre:

The Head of Derivatives at Jarden draws a rugby analogy when it comes getting out of the lockdown plus we look at the prospects for tonight's crucial Global Dairy Trade auction with milk being dumped in the US and Europe.

Lindy Nelson:

The founder of the Agri-Women's Development Trust looks at some of the real issues facing rural women in the lockdown.

Neil Bateup:

We are joined by the National Chair of the Rural Support Trust, who encourages farmers, suffering from the double-whammy of lockdown and drought, to ask for help.



Jane Smith:

Is an award-winning North Otago farmer who encourages the Government to 'Think Big'.