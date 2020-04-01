

Waipukurau and Waipawa Volunteer Fire Brigades were both called to backyard rubbish fires in the weekend, prompting brigade chiefs to remind Central Hawke's Bay locals that the region is still in a closed fire season.

The Waipukurau brigade also responded to a chlorine alarm at the Westpac Trust Heated indoor Pool in Waipukurau, to a Waipukurau residence where a light fitting had caught fire and to assist the Porangahau Volunteer Fire Brigade at a woolshed fire on Beach Road, Porangahau

"The woolshed was unable to be saved," said Waipukurau chief fire officer Glen Millar.

He urges fire safety over the period of the level 4 shutdown, as fire trucks are only carrying a minimum crew of four firefighters, all of whom are putting themselves at risk.

"We are on a roster and only send out a crew of four on each truck. The roster means only half the brigade is on duty at any one time, reducing the risk of transmission of Covid 19. In this way if there is contact, half of the brigade will still be available for callouts."