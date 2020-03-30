Tararua District's water shortage could ease with heavy rain predicted, if not already being experienced.

However, residents are reminded that a total hosing ban remains in place across the entire district.

Tararua District Council communications manager Mark Maxwell said the council would be assessing the water situation over the next few days and would make an announcement.

"The rain over the weekend doesn't look to have made a significant difference as there wasn't a lot of rain in the Ruahine Ranges which would have raised the level of the Tamaki River, which is where the council draws its water from."

Maxwell said with heavy rain coming, the risk then was the turbid (dirty) water that resulted.

The council said while it may be tempting to use time at home to wash vehicles and/or use a water blaster, these activities were still prohibited.

"The last thing we need during the current level 4 alert is an escalation of water shortages," the latest council statement said.

"The district received a welcome rainfall over the last week. While this has had a slight positive effect on water supplies, it is still essential to conserve water wherever possible.

"Conservation efforts can make a significant difference to supply and if we are able to decrease our usage, we will be better placed to get through this event."

The council said in its last update Eketahuna and Pahiatua were asked to step up their conservation efforts and this continued to be the key message for those areas.

"Dannevirke continues to have a balance between supply and demand. Though there has been a change in that we are no longer drawing water from the river under an emergency consent – we are now drawing water at our usual consented amount. This means that conservation continues to be essential.

"The town dramatically reduced its average daily use and this meant we were able to capture and store a reasonable amount of water in the impounded reservoir. This water will now supplement what we are taking from the river (when required)."

The statement said the Norsewood community had been working on reducing its usage, with a daily target of 50cu m (or 50,000 litres). Daily use was currently averaging at 65cu m (or 65,000 litres).

"If the community is unable to lower its usage to the target (or as near as possible) then it is likely that the town will move to an "essential use only" water restriction – that is water for cooking, drinking and personal hygiene (showers and washing clothes).

"Woodville's water usage was back on the rise, perhaps due to the rain.

"It is important to understand that while rain is welcome and makes a positive impact, it does not eliminate the need to conserve water.

"Every litre conserved delays the need to escalate to an 'essential use only' water restriction."

The council said it was understood that the drought was causing significant stress for many in the rural communities.

"We'd like to remind rural households low on drinking water they can register their needs on the council website: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/ruralwater.

"Everyone that registers will be contacted by telephone the same or next business day."