Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay ponders what a Coronavirus lockdown could mean for New Zealand agriculture.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice-Chancellor of Massey University. Today he ponders the effect of Coronavirus on New Zealand agriculture and praises Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's response to the pandemic.

Grant McCallum and Steve Wyn-Harris:

Today's panel features a Northland cow cocky and Central Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer who talk drought and Coronavirus.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on the progress of Cyclone Gretel and what it could mean for the North Island, along with what's happening around the rest of the country.

Sir David Fagan:

The shearing legend recaps the Rural Games and Rural Sports Awards while he awaits a decision on whether Coronavirus will affect the New Zealand Shearing Championships this year.