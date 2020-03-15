It's the ultimate homegrown story.

When members of the New Zealand junior curling team were outfitted in clothing by Norwegian high-performance wool clothing brand Devold, the connection might have seen somewhat far flung.

But the wool in the garments was sourced from merino sheep from the Paterson family's property Armidale, at Gimmerburn, in Maniototo, and then proudly worn by fellow Maniototo locals Ben Smith and Anton Hood.

The team recently returned from the world junior curling championships in Russia, where it finished eighth.

Devold has a ''sheep to shop'' strategy and swing tags on garments provide information on the farmer and property the wool used in the garment came from.