"Bruce, Bruce, Bruce. Bruce, come here."

That was just one of the plaintive cries heard in the main show ring at the Wanaka A and P Show on Saturday afternoon during what could only be described as the chaos of the annual Jack Russell race.

The crowd-pleasing favourite drew thousands of onlookers as Courtney Lake pulled a dead hare behind her horse and galloped the length of the arena.

Once terriers were unleashed, mayhem reigned supreme.

While there were whispers of a protest being lodged, organiser Richard Burdon said "there's no rules in this and whatever goes, goes" and victory was declared to Harry, from Cromwell, for a fifth win in the event, despite having a four-year hiatus.

Proud mistress Samara Buchanan said Harry "knows as soon as he lines up at the line" what it is all about.

The secret to such success?

"I have no secret. He just likes chasing rabbits."

Mac, also from Cromwell, had the distinction of finishing in his usual position — officially last, as he always ran in the opposite direction.

Owner Nigel McKinlay was still proud of him.

Wanaka turned on spectacularly sunny weather for the two-day show.

About 40,000 people were estimated to have attended the popular event which injects at least $11million into the Upper Clutha economy each year.

Wanaka show event manager Jane Stalker said livestock and equestrian entries were significantly higher for this year's show, with 274 horses, 159 sheep (double the number from last year), 95 cattle (which was up almost 60 per cent on the past few years and boosted by a Hereford feature show) and 41 Boer goats.

About 30 food stalls were kept busy with long lines of punters and about 500 trade stalls provided an outdoor shopping experience against the stunning backdrop of Lake Wanaka.

The Upper Clutha Rugby Club secured victory in the Otago Daily Times tractor pull competition over an invitational selection which included anchorman and former Highlander and Crusader Chris King, several volunteer fireman and a few dragged out of the crowd.

Stalker said preparations would now begin for next year's show which would be held on March 12-13.