Fire crews are at the scene of a scrub fire near Mourea.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said five crews were battling the fire which was 150m by 100m.

The crews from Rotorua, Ngongotahā, Okere Falls, and Lake Ōkareka and were called to the scene about 1.40pm.

A worker at Whangamarino School in Mourea said she went to get her lunch and saw what looked like someone burning rubbish on a rural property.

Smoke from a scrub fire can be seen from the Rotorua CBD. Photo / Supplied

She said there was not much smoke at that stage, but one of their bus drivers had just come in saying there was a decent amount coming from the property.

"It must have gotten bigger."

An Okere Falls store worker said they could not see any smoke from their store, but had heard a call-out between their store and Mourea.

Fire crews work to put out the scrub fire. Photo / Stephen Parker

