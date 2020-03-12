Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Federated Farmers' Andrew Hoggard about a major drought declaration.
On with the show:
Andrew Hoggard:
The Vice President of Federated Farmers (and Manawatu dairy farmer) talks about a major drought declaration.
Simon Bridges:
National's relatively youthful leader talks about old guys gunning to be the leader of Free World and why he's all fired about his bonfire of regulations!
Peter Moore:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock comments on a market taking a bit of a hammering from the double whammy of drought and coronavirus.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent updates action from across the ditch.
Jim Hopkins:
Is a rural raconteur who reckons he's too young to be a stale, pale, male plus he goes in to bat for blokes, farming and the prudent use of gene editing.
