Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Andy Thompson who is launching his AgFest competition.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert offers some hope for drought-ravaged farmers.

Advertisement

Mike Petersen:

New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy (and Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer) shares his concerns over the drought, coronavirus and our reliance on too few markets for some of our primary sector exports.

Rowland Smith:

We catch up with the winner of the 60th Golden Shears Open Championship in Masterton on Saturday night as he took out his seventh title to surpass the great Snow Quinn's six.

Posy Moody and Paul Fitzpatrick:

In a really big deal for the NZ beef industry the Boehringer Ingelheim World Hereford Conference gets underway in Queenstown today and culminates on Friday. We preview the conference, the associated Young Breeders Competition and look at the importance of Hereford as a world beef breed.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's farmer panel ponders physical health checks, mental health, the Rural Games and how you can win a trip for two to AgFest at Greymouth on March 27-28.

Advertisement