A person has been injured after car hit a cow in Taupō overnight.

The crash happened on Western Bay Rd off State Highway 41 about 10.40pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver received moderate injuries and was taken to Taupō Hospital.

The cow was badly injured and may need to be euthanised. The owner had been notified, she said.

Meanwhile in Rotorua, a car and a truck crashed near the intersection of Oturoa Rd and State Highway 5 about 5.50am today.

The crash blocked Oturoa Rd for a stage, however, there were no injuries.

Towing was arranged for the vehicles.

A driver in Taupō made a lucky escape this morning after crashing their car into a bank off State Highway 5 near Rangitaiki.

The single-car crash happened about 6.15am near Rangitaiki School Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

There were no injuries and no blockages.