Today on The Country, we celebrate the 60th annual Golden Shears (Goldies), which are under way in Masterton, with special guests and a terrible Cher pun!

Host Jamie Mackay catches up with:

Labour list MP Kieran McAnulty, who's also MC at the 60th Golden Shears in Masterton;

Today's panel Stu Loe and Jeremy Rookes on biodiversity and coronavirus;

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris;

And it's Friday so it's Farmside Footy with Lashes and Jordie Barrett.

Plus: Rowena Duncum checks in from the Golden Shears in Masterton.