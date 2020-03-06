Today on The Country, we celebrate the 60th annual Golden Shears (Goldies), which are under way in Masterton, with special guests and a terrible Cher pun!
Host Jamie Mackay catches up with:
Labour list MP Kieran McAnulty, who's also MC at the 60th Golden Shears in Masterton;
Today's panel Stu Loe and Jeremy Rookes on biodiversity and coronavirus;
Advertisement
MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris;
And it's Friday so it's Farmside Footy with Lashes and Jordie Barrett.
Plus: Rowena Duncum checks in from the Golden Shears in Masterton.
Listen below: