Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Lashes abandon Ro in the studio, while they saunter into the sunshine to play golf.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster tries to find some rain for us.

Advertisement

Don Carson:

There's trouble at mill for the forestry export industry but it's not alone in facing the perils of coronavirus, as the import side of the equation begins to bite.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel ponders drought, Fieldays, coronavirus and the Red Bull Force Back champs at the Coastal rugby club.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the market.

Farmside Footy:

Lashes and Jamie unveil the new Highlanders correspondent for the 2020 season.

Advertisement