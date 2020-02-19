A photo shared on The Country's Facebook page showing severe drought in the Waikato region has struck a chord with one Australian farmer.

After seeing NIWA weather forecaster Chris Brandolino's post, which featured Sarah Fraser's sobering image of parched fields, Cindy Bruce left a heartfelt message of support for her Kiwi counterparts.

Bruce, who runs a beef and wheat farm in Central inland Queensland, said the drought had so far cost her over $100k in feed and lost cows and calves, along with a failed wheat crop "which ironically, provided feed for the cows in October".

"We've taken a big hit to our income that will take a few years to recover from."

"We love what we do but it's important to take a break and recoup our sanity."

Despite the setbacks, Bruce said she found kind words had helped with the struggle, and was happy for her words to be shared on The Country.



Cindy's message:

"As an Australian farmer who has just/still is experiencing drought, keep your chin up the drought will end.

Take a short break if you can?

Get someone in to care for your animals while you get your perspective back, even if only for a couple of days.

We had dust storm after dust storm, 40+ days relentlessly, smoke from everyone's fires (no fires for us thank heavens!).

Photo / Cindy Bruce

The worst part was listening to our cattle bellowing for a feed in the morning and having to euthanize cows that went down and couldn't get up.

We had kangaroos bogged in our dams and bees swarming around the water troughs.

We've had some rain-51/2in this year which is now burning off.

Storms go around us nearly every night. The creek ran through our place because it's raining upstream.

So, we have water. We were still pumping two weeks ago. We have a short reprieve until it rains properly. Others around us haven't had as much.

Our biggest support didn't come from governments, it came through Rural Aid.

Photo / Cindy Bruce

They ring to check on us, have provided house water for our dry tank and have provided some financial support to pay some bills.

They've forwarded letters from kids and communities in other places who wish us well. That is what keeps us going until this bloody drought has gone.

The Salvos rang once and gave us financial support as well for which we are grateful.

Our bank is "supportive" – sort of!

We are farmers! We are resilient! This is not our fault! It will rain! Hang in there!

One foot in front of the other, do what you have to do, AND WAIT!

People are thinking of you!