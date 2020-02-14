This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Tim Hunt about the impacts of coronavirus on New Zealand's Food and Agribusiness sector.

This week's top interviews are:

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri is keeping a very cautious eye on coronavirus with the annual kiwifruit harvest fast approaching.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture addresses the big issues of the day - coronavirus, floods and droughts.

Hunter McGregor:

Is an ex-pat Kiwi in the meat export industry in Shanghai who offers us a first-hand look at how coronavirus is affecting the Chinese economy and the flow-on effects for NZ farmers.

Tim Hunt:

Is a Rabobank Senior Analyst and RaboResearch GM who looks at the impacts of coronavirus on New Zealand's Food and Agribusiness sector.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader why he's not in Gore with Jacinda and we argue the merits of Winston and Concert FM.

