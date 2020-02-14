Today The Country is coming to you from Waimumu as Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum take in the sights and sounds of the Southern Field Days.

On with the show:

Nathan Penny:

ASB's rural economist joins Jamie in Waimumu to talk about how coronavirus, banks and drought are affecting New Zealand's farmers.

Sir David Fagan and Jack Fagan:

Jamie Mackay describes the Fagans as "the world's most competitive family" and today is no exception as father and son go head to head in a speed shear competition.

Tim Myers and Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

Norwood's chief executive and brand ambassador talk about how coronavirus affects importers as well as exporters, the Southland floods and a bit of footy.

David Carter:

Former Minister of Agriculture chats to Jamie at Waimumu about politics, his feud with Winston Peters and this year's election.

Tony Laker:

The boss of Laker House of Travel pops in to talk about the Melbourne Racing, Cricket and Farming tour. If you're keen to join, send Jamie an email - jamie@thecountry.co.nz

Scott Duggan:

Jamie chats to the commercial manager for VW to see how sales are going at Waimumu.