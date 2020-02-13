Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rowena Duncum to find out the latest from day two at the Southern Field Days in Waimumu.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum/Katie Milne/Julianne Hill/Daniel Birch:

Action from day two of the Southern Field Days at Waimumu.

Tim Hunt:

Is a Rabobank Senior Analyst and RaboResearch GM who looks at the impacts of Coronavirus on New Zealand's Food and Agribusiness sector.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader why he's not in Gore with Jacinda and we argue the merits of Winston and Concert FM.

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGGW Livestock says coronavirus and drought is combining to produce a perfect storm and a gridlock which is putting downward pressure on prices.

Chris Russell:

Today our Aussie correspondent looks at how extreme weather and the coronavirus outbreak is affecting The Lucky Country. He also reports of cockatoos hooked on opium.

