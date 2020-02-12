Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay, Sam "Lashes" Casey and Joe Wheeler ponder who should be the next Highlander to co-host Farmside Footy for 2020.

Todd Muller:

We find National's Agriculture spokesman taking in all the action at the Southern Field Days as we chew the fat over Jacinda's last-minute visit, coronavirus, floods, droughts, OCR and Winston.

Hunter McGregor:

Is an ex-pat Kiwi in the meat export industry in Shanghai who offers us a first-hand look at how coronavirus is affecting the Chinese economy and the flow-on effects for New Zealand farmers.

Jane Hutchings:

Is a Northland dairy farmer and passionate protector of kiwi, who talks about the toll the drought in the Far North is taking on both.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA's chief weather guy to find us some rain for the North Island.

Joe Wheeler:

We kick off our Farmside Footy feature for 2020 as we preview Super Rugby with a former Highlander on a super salary in Japan.