Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay keeps an eye on the extreme weather conditions in the North Island and the South Island, whilst listening to award-winning tunes from the Oscars.

On with the show:

Bruce Halligan and Andy Thompson:

We update the latest flood relief measures from Emergency Management Southland.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri is keeping a very cautious eye on coronavirus with the annual kiwifruit harvest fast approaching.

Phil Duncan:

Our resident weather expert says a dry week is in store for the entire country as the Big Dry really starts to bite.

Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today's panel features two agri-business women with a high-profile on social media.