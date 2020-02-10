Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay keeps an eye on the extreme weather conditions in the North Island and the South Island, whilst listening to award-winning tunes from the Oscars.
On with the show:
Bruce Halligan and Andy Thompson:
We update the latest flood relief measures from Emergency Management Southland.
Bruce Cameron:
The Chairman of Zespri is keeping a very cautious eye on coronavirus with the annual kiwifruit harvest fast approaching.
Phil Duncan:
Our resident weather expert says a dry week is in store for the entire country as the Big Dry really starts to bite.
Chelsea Millar and Chanelle O'Sullivan:
Today's panel features two agri-business women with a high-profile on social media.
