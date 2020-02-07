Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is back and desperately seeking rain for the upper North Island and sun for the lower South Island.

On with the show:

Deane Carson:

Is an agribusiness farm consultant and Southland Rural Support Trust member who looks at the wash up and recovery from the big 2020 flood.

Hayden Higgins:

Is a senior horticulture and wine analyst for Rabobank who comments on the bank's 2020 Agribusiness Outlook Report and the possible ramifications for the primary sector from the coronavirus outbreak.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury farmers.

Lewis Ferris:

We ask the Met Service for a rain dance.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about going from famine to feast when it comes to drought-breaking rains, winemakers finding a silver lining from the bushfires and why flies have gone from the outhouse to penthouse for farmers.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in Wellington dominated by Simon kicking Winston for touch and a day in Waitangi where young Neve won the hearts of a nation (in an election year).