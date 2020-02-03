A series of rural fires and ongoing dry conditions are putting pressure on Whanganui's water supply, with people asked to conserve their water use.

"Recent Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) call-outs and parched conditions mean the council is currently supplying an extra five million litres of water per day above normal seasonal demand to its reticulated supply," Whanganui District Council senior engineering office Dave Rudolph said.

"FENZ ground crews rely on water from our reticulated supply to fight fires and protect lives and properties. It's vital to public safety that an adequate water supply is available to emergency responders at all times.

"The council asks the Whanganui public to please be sensible with their water use. Avoid wasting water by not leaving sprinklers on too long, fix any leaks on your property and generally be 'water-wise' with your water consumption."

Leaks in the reticulation supply should be reported to the council on (06) 349 0001 or use the Snap Send Solve smartphone app to report issues.

While the dry weather continues, people should take care with the disposal of cigarette ends and the operation of outdoor machinery, especially mowers.