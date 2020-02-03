

Firefighters are currently dealing with a scrub fire near Ongaonga, which is understood to have been threatening a pine plantation and a house.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell said the fire, covering about 20 hectares on Wakarara Rd, near Ongaonga, is contained but multiple fire crews were still at the scene.

Fire and Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.18pm and there were 10 firetrucks, four tankers and a command unit on site.

At least two helicopters had been sent to deal with the fire.

Advertisement

More helicopters are understood to be on standby.

MORE TO COME