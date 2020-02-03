Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey are flying solo as Jamie Mackay is stranded in Fiordland on his Hollyford Track walk due to bad weather.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert gives us the forecast for the week, as well as an update on the outlook for the marooned Jamie Mackay.

Jeff Grant:

New Zealand's Red Meat Representative for the UK gives his impressions of how Brexit has been received in London where he's currently based, what it could mean for New Zealand's red meat exports, and how coronavirus is affecting England's capital.

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesman discusses Simon Bridges' decision to rule out any deal with NZ First, what he sees as the big farming issues for this years' elections and pays tribute to Mike Moore.

Nathan Twaddle:

The former New Zealand rower and Olympic medallist is also the convenor of judges for the Norwood Rural Sports Awards. Today he announces the finalists for the 2020 awards in March.

Grant McCallum and Steve Wyn-Harris:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

