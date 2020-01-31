Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is off walking the Hollyford Track, an experience which Met Service weather forecaster Lewis Ferris says is going to be rather windy.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service weather forecaster takes a look at soil moisture levels in the North Island and warns that the dry trend is set to continue. He also gives an update on conditions for Jamie Mackay's Hollyford Track walk.

Don Carson:

Today the freelance rural commentator tackles coronavirus's impact on our exports and talks about his first presentation to a Parliament select committee on the Climate Change Response Emissions Trading Reform Amendment Bill.

Tim Myers and Kevin "Smiley" Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador. They discuss the Government's infrastructure package and a bit of Super Rugby action.

Rob Cochrane:

We take our monthly look at the wool market with PGG Wrightson's South Island wool procurement manager.

Barry Soper:

This week our political correspondent ponders the Government's infrastructure package, the National Party donations scandal, how coronavirus is affecting flights in New Zealand and Trevor Mallard being sued for defamation.

Grant Nisbett:

It's time for the $100 TAB sports bet of the week.