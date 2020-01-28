A van has crashed off the road, burst into flames and ignited a small vegetation fire after a two-vehicle crash in State Highway 8 north of Omarama this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Lake Ohau Rd and Mcaughtries Rd about 2.35pm

Police, fire and St John are all in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the van left the highway as a result of the crash and came to rest in a paddock, before it burst into flames and scorched grass in the immediate area.

Fire crews from Omarama and Twizel are at the scene with pumps and tankers, she said.

No injuries have been reported and a police spokeswoman said none of the occupants of either vehicle were trapped.

It is not known how many people were in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

No further information was available.