Entries are now open for the national Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

This year's award winners will be presented at the Primary Industries Summit at Te Papa in Wellington on June 24.

The Primary Industries New Zealand Awards aim to increase awareness of the important role that the primary sector plays in the economy and to identify and reward the most successful and innovative primary sector operators.

Other objectives are to promote New Zealand's primary sector role models in order to stimulate greater involvement and interest in the primary sector from graduates, investors, politicians and the media.

Advertisement

"These awards are all about celebrating the significant achievements being made every week, every month and every year by New Zealand's primary sector, and its supporters" said Federated Farmers president Katie Milne.

"So start thinking about who deserves to be nominated, and recognised, and potentially rewarded".

The Primary Industries New Zealand Awards is open to individuals, teams and companies from any producer groups working within the primary sector or in support of the primary sector.

Award entrants must work for a New Zealand-based organisation or primary industry sector. Team entries must also have at least one New Zealand based team member.

The deadline for entries is March 30.

The categories for 2020 are:

• Primary Industry Team Award - sponsored by Primary ITO.

• Primary Industry Science & Research Award - sponsored by Yashili Dairy.

• Primary Industry Innovation & Collaboration Project Award - sponsored by Norwood.

• Primary Industry Chief Executive Award - sponsored by Lincoln University.

• Industry Champion Award - sponsored by Federated Farmers.

• Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries in NZ - sponsored by Massey Ferguson.

Find out more at primaryindustries.co.nz

