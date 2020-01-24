Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Don Carson for a chat about the Government using more wood in public projects.

On with the show:

Pita Alexander:

We ask a well-known Christchurch accountant and raconteur what he thinks the world (and New Zealand) might look like by 2030.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for wooden buildings and the NZ meat industry.

Jeremy Rookes:

Is a central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer who takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the woes of the world including today's youth, lane barriers, plastic use, retired high country and voting Act.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders and predicts an election date and an election winner.