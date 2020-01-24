Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Don Carson for a chat about the Government using more wood in public projects.
On with the show:
Pita Alexander:
We ask a well-known Christchurch accountant and raconteur what he thinks the world (and New Zealand) might look like by 2030.
Advertisement
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for wooden buildings and the NZ meat industry.
Jeremy Rookes:
Is a central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer who takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the woes of the world including today's youth, lane barriers, plastic use, retired high country and voting Act.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders and predicts an election date and an election winner.
Listen below: