Farmers are on high alert after the first case of Mycoplasma bovis in the Bay of Plenty has been confirmed on a Waiotahi farm.

Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty president Darryl Jensen said the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) was investigating after the disease was found from a bulk milk test on the farm near Ōpōtiki.

The farm was being depopulated at the moment, meaning all cattle on the farm were being culled, he said.

He said once that was done there would be a 55-day "decontamination" period, where the property was completely disinfected.

"One case is one too many when it comes to this.

"It's a really horrible thing to happen to any farmer ... the community will embrace and look out for the affected farmer."

Jensen said the disease was mainly spread from animal to animal and likely originated from the infected cow coming from a different farm where the disease was present.

He said MPI would be helping the farmer and putting in hefty protocols to ensure no other farms were at risk.

Neighbouring properties will have been notified and will be keeping their cattle away from the infected property, he said.

Animal tracking technology would come in great use in times like this as farmers can keep total caution over their stock, he said.