Federated Farmers is seeking ministerial support for a change to tax legislation so farmers whose breeding stock are culled as part of the Mycoplasma bovis eradication effort are not disadvantaged by the tax regime.

"Currently farmers whose dairy or beef breeding cows are valued on their books under the National Standard Cost scheme and whose cattle are culled as part of the Mycoplasma bovis response will most likely end up with a hefty tax bill" said Federated Farmers economics spokesperson Andrew Hoggard.

"This is not a fair outcome for affected farmers and we believe it's an unintended consequence of the tax legislation".

Farmers owning cows culled under a Notice of Direction from MPI will be liable for tax on the difference between the total proceeds received (slaughter returns plus top up compensation) and their book value.

For farmers on the Herd Scheme there should be no significant tax issues.

"However, for farmers valuing their cows on the National Standard Cost Scheme the difference between total returns per animal and their book value can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars and they cannot offset this taxable income by writing the value of the replacement cows back down to the value of the cows they replaced in their books" said Hoggard.

"One solution would be to allow farmers to write them down to the same values as the animals they replaced thereby restoring the livestock values to where they would have been had the forced cull not occurred.

Federated Farmers economics spokesman Andrew Hoggard. Photo / Supplied

"What we are requesting is not about reducing a farmer's taxable income as any farmers who do not replace their animals will not get tax relief and those who do replace them would claw back what they paid over the next few years. It's about preventing an unexpected tax windfall for the government".

Hoggard said the provisions Federated Farmers was seeking work on similar principles to the tax relief provided for owners of buildings destroyed in the Christchurch and Hurunui-Kaikoura earthquakes.

Feds has asked that the Minister of Revenue also consider whether these changes should apply to any events where animals are culled as part of a future biosecurity event as well as Mycoplasma bovis, so in the unlikely event of a future event this solution has been provided for.