Pendarves Young Farmers, Farm Strong and Rakaia's Railway Tavern are hosting a Young Farmers speed shear competition.

Pendarves Young Farmers, through its Facebook page and by word of mouth, is calling for competitors who are keen.

There were ''plenty of prizes up for grabs in the shearing categories and spot prizes''.

Registrations can be made by emailing pendarvesyoungfarmers@gmail.com.

The entry fee is $20 in the clean category, $25 in the senior category and $30 in the open category.

There is a gold-coin entry for spectators, all proceeds going to Farm Strong.

"Everyone is welcome to have a go! Remember a gold-coin donation at the door which will be donated to Farm Strong".

Farm Strong is an initiative designed to give farmers the skills and resources to live well, farm well and get the most out of life.

Farm Strong events are used to help get farmers off farm for a few hours in order to get out and have a chat to people or just to simply have a beer and a break.

The speed shear competition will be held at the Railway Tavern in Rakaia on January 25.

Registrations open at the tavern from 5.30pm on the day. A gumboot challenge will begin at 6.15pm and be followed by the speed shear from 7.30pm.

