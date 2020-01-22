Farm succession is one of the pressing issues facing sheep and beef farmers with more than 50 per cent of sheep and beef farms expected to change hands over the next decade.

The Red Meat Profit Partnership (RMPP) workshop series on farm business transition and succession starting on March 18 aims to help farmers navigate what can often be a difficult process.

Malcolm Bailey, chair of RMPP, says there is an opportunity to help farmers work through these issues and plan for positive outcomes.

"Many farmers have said they find it hard to know where to start the conversation because of the emotional attachment they have to their farms and the tensions of handling significant assets, often with competing family interests."

Advertisement

"A key goal for RMPP is to help farmers through this process by providing information regarding succession options and ownership structures and sharing examples of successful outcomes."

Farmers will be provided with resources and advice to help them explore the range of options available to them as they look at transition and succession of farm business ownership.

Malcolm says the possibility of linking up people who are wanting to progress in the red meat sector with those who are wanting to exit.

"Some farmers have sons and daughters who are not interested in taking over the farm but grandchildren who might. They want to retire but want to keep the farm in the hope that a family member will take it on. Leasing the land or taking on a share farming partner who owns the stock are a couple of ways of achieving this."

He says it is also important that retiring farmers can access the capital they require to enjoy life beyond farming.

"Good planning is important, and we encourage farmers to think about this well ahead of time."

The workshop series is being offered again in 2020 after successfully launching in 2019.

The three workshops run on March 18, April 29 and May 20 at the War Memorial Centre in the TSB Chambers.

Advertisement

They are limited to eight farm businesses with up to four people from any one business able to attend.