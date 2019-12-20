Today on The Country, it's the final show for the year so Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey are wishing everybody a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

On with the show:

Don Carson:

One of our longest-standing correspondents comes up with his equally long-standing Ag Person of the Year.

Hamish Walker and Kieran McAnulty:

Today's first panel features two young rural MPs from differing islands and differing political persuasions.

Rob Cochrane:

The South Island procurement manager for PGG Wrightson Wool reviews a challenging year for the industry.



Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and brand ambassador. We announce the winners of the Norwood golf promo, Tim names his Ag Person of the Year and Smiley does the honours with the Tractor of the Week.

As a special treat, here is an uncluttered photo of Jamie Mackay's splendidly festive, "Santa golfing" Christmas jumper.

Merry Christmas from Rowena Duncum, Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey. Photo / File

The Country will be back on air on January 13, 2020. Make sure you keep an eye on thecountry.co.nz for some great reading over the festive period.