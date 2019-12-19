A public health warning for people to not collect or eat shellfish located in parts of the Coromandel all the way to Tauranga has been issued.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) advised the public to avoid the fish harvested from the southern end of Pauanui Beach down to the northern tip of Mount Maunganui, including the Tauranga Harbour.

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken in these areas have shown levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins above the safe limit.

Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness.

The presence of toxic shellfish were not believed to be related to the recent eruption of White Island.

The affected area. Photo / MPI

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten. Cooking the shellfish would not remove the toxin.

Pāua, crab, and crayfish may be eaten if the gut had been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut.

Symptoms including dizziness, difficulty breathing and vomiting typically appear between 10 minutes and three hours after ingestion.

Monitoring of toxin levels would continue and any changes would be published.