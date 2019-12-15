Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Todd Muller and Dr Tim Mackle to talk about a recent Te Papa display with dirty brown water that was meant to represent a farm stream.

Dick Tayler:

Commonwealth games gold medallist Dick Tayler joined Jamie in the studio to pay tribute to the late great Sir Peter Snell.

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture Spokesman has a crack at Te Papa and pays tribute to our primary sector with export revenue up 3.3 per cent on the previous year, forecast to reach a record $47.9 billion for the year ended June 2020.

Phil Duncan:

With nine sleeps to go Monday's resident weather expert is tempting farmers with an early Xmas present.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of Dairy NZ comments on Te Papa, the Essential Freshwater Plan, Zero Carbon and M. bovis.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder the 2019 Ag Person of the Year.