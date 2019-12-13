This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay talked about Rabobank's latest Farmer Confidence Survey with the bank's chief executive Todd Charteris.

This week's top interviews were:

Mike Petersen:

We farewell New Zealand's Special Agricultural Trade Envoy after six years on the world stage representing Kiwi farmers.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

We ask one of New Zealand's leading farming academics - is organic food chemical free, healthier and better for the environment?

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics for NZX Agri reflects on her time in Dunedin for the New Zealand Agriculture 2050 - Pathways of Innovation Symposium.

Winston Peters:

From our believe-it-or-not file, the Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader says continuing net-negative farmer confidence is the fault of The Country Host not the Government!

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former BFEA winner who runs the cast of 2019 through her drafting gate and tells us who she would cull and who she would breed from.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the bank's 2019 fourth-quarter Farmer Confidence Survey which has seen sentiment rebound strongly, fueled by stronger commodity prices, but despite that it still remains at a net negative 12 per cent (improving from last quarter's -33 per cent).