It was competition-central on today's show as Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey promoted The Country's Countdown to Christmas and Walk the Hollyford Track with Jamie Mackay promotions.

On with the show:

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel discusses great returns for sheep meat, terrible returns for strong wool, the big dry despite the flooding, the All Blacks coaching appointment and we ask who is their Ag Person of the Year?

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster let's us know what's in store around the country.

Scott Duggan:

The National Sales Manager for VW Commercial looks at the changing trends in motor vehicle sales and why everyone wants to drive a 4-wheel drive, automatic, double cab ute.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the UK election, White Island and an unusual week at the office for NZ First.

Grant Nisbett:

It's time for the $100 TAB sports bet of the week.

