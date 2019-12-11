Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank's Todd Charteris about the latest Farmer Confidence Survey and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters blamed any lack of farmer confidence on The Country host!

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

From our believe-it-or-not file, the Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader says continuing net-negative farmer confidence is the fault of The Country Host not the Government!

Advertisement

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former BFEA winner who runs the cast of 2019 through her drafting gate and tells us who she would cull and who she would breed from.

Don't forget to buy your copy of The Country Cookbook. Find out how here.



Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster has the latest for the rest of the week.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the bank's 2019 fourth-quarter Farmer Confidence Survey which has seen sentiment rebound strongly, fuelled by stronger commodity prices, but despite that it still remains at a net negative 12 per cent (improving from last quarter's -33 per cent).