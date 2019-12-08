Northland's equestrians converged on Barge Park on Saturday to strut their stuff at the annual Whangārei A&P show yesterday.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the action.

Rider Mike Dark and Whiskey perch atop a tyre in the cowboy challenge demonstration. Photo / Tania Whyte

National Treasure leaps over the rail with rider Mandy Small in the working hunter division. Photo / Tania Whyte

Dawn Perkins and mount Remy push the flags in the cowboy challenge demonstration. Photo / Tania Whyte

Clovercrest Amorosa looks to the camera while owner Barbara McAulay concentrates on the judges. Photo / Tania Whyte

Rider Nicole Collier looks to her next jump as Kabo Cosmik clears the rail. Photo / Tania Whyte

Heather Bond with Salt Aire Candence waiting for the golden horse class to begin. Photo / Tania Whyte

My Precious One touches down with a flourish as rider Gaia Aplin hangs on. Photo / Tania Whyte