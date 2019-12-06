Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay bid farewell to Sam "Lashes" Casey, who was off to tramp the Hollyford Track.

On with the show:

Jana Hocken:

After last Friday talking to her husband Mat, winner of the Trans-Tasman Rabobank Emerging Leaders Award, today it's the turn of the dynamic author of The Lean Dairy Farm who says as much as 95 per cent of what happens on farms, and indeed many other industries, is wasted effort.

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association comments on the findings of the Baker Ag report on the Essential Freshwater Plan plus we question the Reserve Bank's decision to safeguard against a one-in-200 year event.

Don't forget to buy your copy of The Country Cookbook.



Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service forecaster has some words of warning for Lashes ahead of his Fiordland tramp plus some better news for North Island farmers looking for rain.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

The Norwood panel talks about combine harvesters, tractors and we preview The Country's upcoming cinematic epic, shot on three different locations around the globe.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the week in Wellington.

