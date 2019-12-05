There were store-lamb bargains for outside buyers at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The continuing lack of rain saw prices ease up to $10 on last week's $20 reality check.
Buyers from Waikato and Gisborne would have been able to take home quality lambs for less than $100.

The story was better for the cattle yarding of about 300 head, mostly bulls. One pen of yearling friesian bulls sold for $4.49/kg or $450/head for 100kg animals.

Buyers for the lamb yarding of about 5000 head of sheep and 329 cattle came from Hawke's Bay, Waikato and Gisborne.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: Stuart Trust, Crownthorpe, six ang and here-cross, av weight, 588kg, 227c/kg, $1345/head.

Steers: B Simmons, Puketapu, five 3yr here-fries and crossbred, av weight, 599kg, 296c/kg, $1775/head. 2yr, K Eason, Waipukurau, 10 here-fries, av weight, 587kg, 308c/kg, $1810/head; D and Y Parry, Rotohiwi Rd, nine sth dev-cross, av weight, 504kg, 317c/kg, $1600/head; Paritu Enterprises, Maraekakaho, seven ang-cross, av weight 445kg, 298c/kg, $1330/head. Yrling, G and W Revell, Puketitiri Rd, six ang, av weight, 284c/kg, $930/head; S Fussell, Omakere, 15 here-fries, av weight, 407kg 299c/kg, $1220/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Petomics Trust, Otane, 13 fries, av weight, 521kg, 331c/kg, $1760/head; five fries, av weight, 469kg, 315c/kg, $1480/head. Yrling, Wairunga Ltd, Maraetotara, 20 fries, av weight, 385kg, 312c/kg, $1205/head; J Gilmour, Sherenden, 14 fries, av weight, 376kg, 294c/kg, $1110/head; 15 fries, av weight, 364kg, 299c/kg, $1090/head; J and B Lane, Twyford, 25 fries, av weight, 100kg, 449c/kg, $450/head; Jose Farming, Maraekakaho, five fries-cross, av weight, 252kg, 297c/kg, $750/head; six fries-cross, av weight, 198kg, 320c/kg, $635/head; S Tahoa, Te Haroto, five crossbred, av weight, 300kg, 293c/kg, $880/head. Wnr, Kiwitahi Pastoral, Mahanga, 18 here-fries, av weight, 99kg, 581c/kg, $580/head;
Heifers: 2yr, D and Y Parry, Rotohiwi Rd, 11 sth dev-cross, av weight, 464kg, 302c/kg, $1405/head. Yrling, Glendoone Farm, Crownthorpe, 20 simm-cross, av weight, 406kg 321c/kg, $1305/head; 17 ang, av weight, 387kg, 319c/kg, $1240/head; 15 ang and ang-here, av weight, 348kg, 321c/kg, $1120/head; 21 simm-cross, av weight, 367kg, 321c/kg, $1180/head. G and W Revell, Puketitiri Rd, five ang, av weight, 261kg, 323c/kg, $845/head; G Smith, Te Aute, 10 fries-cross, av weight, 208kg, 192c/kg, $400/head. Wnr, Kiwitahi Pastoral, Mahanga, 19 here-fries, av weight, 97kg, 491c/kg, $480/head; 10 here-fries, av weight, 86kg, 523c/kg, $450/head; eight here-cross, av weight, 96kg, 498c/kg, $480/head.

Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: Wakaroa, Sherenden, 11 hgts, 12 lambs $91 all counted; W Jeffery, Kyle Rd, four ewes, seven lambs, $71; Camden Contracting, Waipukurau, two ewes, four ram lambs, $107.50; Christie, Hastings, nine ewes, 10 lambs, $104.
Lambs: B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 66 ewe, l/t, $157.50; Springvale Station, Puketapu, 49 m/s, l/t, $186.

Spring: Hobson Farming, Flemington, 473 m/s, $111.50; Corson Farming, Kereru, 132 m/s $130; 216 m/s b/f, $106.50; 174 m/s, $92.50; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 334 c/o, $127; 287 c/o, $114; 106 c/o, $100.50; Kaiwaka vendor, 118 ram, $101; 187 ram, $87.25; 53 ram, $63; Tawhara Farms, Wairoa, 138 m/s, $103; Mahoe Station, Omakere, 264 m/s, $91; 214 m/s, $72; 146 m/s, $45; Hutana Est, Porangahau, 133 m/s, $102; K and N Hall, Porangahau, 92 c/o, $106; 84 c/o, $92; 138 ewe, $84; 61 ewe, $100; Tyrone Farm, Blackburn Ridge, 89 m/s b/f, $105.50; 93 m/s b/f, $90.50; 118 ram, $104.50; 194 ram, $93; 95 ram, $81.50; 91 ram, $54; 54 m/s b/f, $82.50; Camot Farming, Te Awa, 111 ewe, $75; 70 ram, $60.50; 83 ewe, $48; 116 ram, $78.50; Est A W Parsons, Wallingford, 167 male b/f, $79.50; 123 ewe b/f, $66; 50 m/s b/f, $87.50; 100 male, $56; H Bennett, Takapau, 78 m/s b/f, $84.50.

PRIME SALE

A shortage of processing space saw ewe prices ease by up to $20 at Monday's sale. The story was much the same for prime lambs but cattle prices held, especially for the best animals.

A number of pens of ewes were passed in for failing to meet the vendor's reserve price.
A feature of the cattle sale was the number of very heavy animals with one hereford ox weighing in at 995kg at making $2935. Another pen of hereford cows weighed 756kg and a Simmental-cross heifer weighed 760kg.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: (Ang, here, simm-cross, fries, jersey) Av weight, 462kg to 756kg, 180c/kg to 299c/kg, $832/head to $2111/head.

Heifers: (Ang, ang-cross, here-cross, here-fries, simm-cross) Av weight, 400kg to 760kg, 291c/kg to 309.5c/kg, $1178/head to $2318/head.

Oxen: (Ang, here-fries, ang-cross, here-fries, fries-cross) Av weight, 405kg to 995kg, 281c/kg, 330c/kg, $1313/head to $2935/head.

Bulls: (Murray grey, here-fries) 630kg to 820kg, 315c/kg to 330c/kg, $2079/head to $2583/head.

Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good, $173 to $190; med, $158.50 to $169; slipe, good, $163 to $175; med, $150 to $162.50; light, $117 to $143.50; shorn, good, $170 to $193; med, $145 to $162.50; light, $120 to $143.50.

Lambs: Hoggets, l/t, ewe, $148 to $200. Spring, m/s, $85 to 4171; b/f, $155 to $204; ewe, b/f, $186.