John Monaghan:

Fonterra's chairman says it's great to share some positive numbers after the dairy co-op announced this morning a lift in its forecast milk price and improved business performance.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's leader if he's now more confident of being our next Prime Minister, despite continually lagging behind Jacinda Ardern in personal popularity? Plus we look at the cannabis referendum, some good news from Fonterra and new banking restrictions from the Reserve bank.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about tornadoes, bush fires, droughts, water wars, Israel Folau and the Black Caps' chances in Perth.

Andy Thompson:

Andy Thompson:

We head to the West Coast to talk about how to win a great Southland ram, how to get to the Boxing Day test in Melbourne and how to get your hands on The Country Cookbook.